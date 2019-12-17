Corsair Acquire Custom Game Controller Brand SCUF Gaming

If you’re into your gaming, then it’s likely you’ve used a controller or two over the years. While Microsoft may have their Elite controllers, SCUF were putting similar designs years before those. Heck, we even reviewed a couple of them! 7 years ago I had the Scuf Xbox 360 controller with padals, plus 4 years ago I reviewed this stunning looking PS4 controller. So, as you can see, SCUF has been around for a while now, and I know for a fact they make pretty dope controllers.

Corsair – Scuf

It seems that Corsair is rapidly becoming the dominant force in the PC gaming market. From their expansions into making memory, now streaming products with Elgato, and now more peripherals with SCUF. Both brands have a strong enthusiast following. Putting the two together seems like a big win for either. For now at least, it seems that SCUF will retain its branding and independence.

What Corsair Had to Say

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. “SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.” “Over the last ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the features that have made SCUF the preferred controller for the majority of top professional gamers. Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and their game, becoming an extension of the player to maximize their performance,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of SCUF Gaming. “We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to SCUF with regards to innovation and design in the gaming market. CORSAIR has the operational scale and network to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers.”

Thoughts?

What do you think, are you a fan of SCUF controllers and do you think they’ll be a good fit for Corsair? Let us know in the comments section below.