Corsair Acquires Elgato Systems’ Gaming and Streaming Line

Corsair Expands with New Acquisition

Elgato Systems is officially moving away from their gaming division and shifts focus on the smart home market. The connected home business Elgato Eve will continue as an independent, separate entity under the name Eve Systems. All other products related to Elgato Gaming, such as stream decks and green screens are now officially part of Corsair. This appears to be effective immediately since the change is already visible on Corsair’s website. These Elgato Gaming products will be retaining the Elgato brand, and Corsair has even prepared an announcement video to promote it.

Why Did Elgato Systems Shift Market Focus?

Elgato Founder Markus Fest remains CEO of Eve Systems and has released the following statement:

“Today, the gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalize on the phenomenal opportunities ahead. Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand. The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization. This move will further strengthen both product families.”

What Does This Mean for The Future of Elgato Products?

Considering Corsair has a great reputation as a gaming peripheral manufacturer, the acquisition seems like a natural move. The company has also begun unifying and strengthening their software controls via iCUE a few months ago. So we can most likely expect cross-integration among these existing Corsair and Elgato products in the future as well.

As for whether we will see new Elgato products laden with RGB LEDs in the future, the answer is most likely ‘yes’.