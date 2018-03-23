Corsair Announces a Quieter 2018 Model H60 AIO CPU Cooler

New Corsair H60 Model for 2018

Corsair is not only announcing a slew of new cases this month, they are also updating some of their existing products. One of these is the H60 all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. The new version still uses a 120mm radiator and comes with a single 120mm fan. However, it is now quieter and provides greater control for the user.

The 120mm radiator measures 120 x 27 x 157mm, ensuring that it is compatible with most cases. The new model also features an improved cold-plate boosting performance significantly over the previous model. Corsair still includes a pre-applied thermal compound so the Hydro series H60 is ready to use out of the box. On the opposite side of this block is a white LED lit Corsair logo and it takes up considerably less space than other pump blocks or heatsinks.

How Well Does the Bundled Fan Perform?

The fan included operates up to 1700 RPM, delivering 57.2 CFM of airflow and 2.08 mmH2O of static pressure. It is also PWM controlled, giving users a range to work with automatically. At the maximum, this fan has a 28.3dBA noise level.

How Much is the Corsair Hydro H60 2018 Edition Model?

The new 2018 model is available now from select retailers and via Corsair’s e-Store for £76.99 GBP.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video