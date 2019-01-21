Corsair Announces New Premium PC Accessory Line

Accessorize your PC with Corsair

Corsair has unveiled their new premium PC accessory lineup, which includes various forms of custom sleeved cables. This is of course, beyond just what is for the typical PSU connectors. These also include SATA cables, front panel extension cables, PCIe 3.0 x16 extensions and more.

The new Corsair Premium individually sleeved PSU Cables Pro and Starter Kits bundle together a variety of Type 4 Gen 4 cables. Naturally, these are all compatible with all Type 4 Corsair PSUs. Plus, users have the option of seven different color combinations.

Each cable is clad in premium paracord, finished with heatshrink-less connectors and ready out-of-the-box with pre-installed modular 24-pin and 8-pin interlocking cable combs.

What is Included in Each Kit?

The Pro Kit includes the full range of cables you need to power the most demanding systems: 1x ATX 24-PIN, 2x EPS12V / ATX12V, 2x PCIe Dual, 2x PCIe Single, 2x SATA, and 2x Peripheral cables.

Meanwhile, the Starter Kit includes an essential collection of cables: 1x ATX 24-PIN, 1x EPS12V / ATX12V, and 2x PCIe Single cables. In-line capacitors on the ATX 24-pin, EPS12V, and PCIe cables ensure clean voltage delivery for consistent, stable power. All of the cables in the kits, and the interlocking cable combs, are also available separately.

Furthermore, Corsair offers a Panel Extension Kit and Premium Sleeved SATA Cables available in four colors: black, red, white, and blue. These front panel extensions are 30cm long, so they are conveniently manageable, even in full-tower systems.

Lastly, there is also the Corsair Premium PCIe 3.0 x16 Extension Cable which is 300mm long. It is ideal for use with the vertical GPU mounts in cases such as the Corsair 275R or 500D. This Extension Cable is EMI shielded and features five-wire banded construction for maximum flexibility to fit through the tightest gaps.

Where Can I Get These Accessories?

All of these are available immediately from the Corsair webstore or via their network of resellers worldwide.