Corsair Announces the iCue Intelligent Control Software

Unified Software for all Corsair Products

Case and peripheral manufacturer Corsair is announcing the launch of the new iCue unified software interface. This brings together Corsair’s full range of products on a single application. That means all keyboards, mice, headsets, fans coolers and even power supply can be controlled via the desktop. No separate installs for each peripheral, and no need for third party apps. That means you are free to ditch older Corsair software such as Link as well.

What Features Does the iCue Have?

To see what the iCue is capable of, Corsair has prepared a simple 2-minute overview video below:

Not only does it let users customize the RGB LED colours and behaviours, it also lets users monitor temperatures and set fan speeds. It displays graphs and numbers relevant to the user, in an easy-to-read layout.

Perhaps the coolest feature however is the fact that users can fully syncrhonize the RGB LED to what is happening in-game. Naturally this requires support from game developers. However, the company is working with developers to make it work. The latest for example is Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 which triggers certain light modes to match the gameplay on screen. In fact, the iCue is launching on the same day as Far Cry 5 so fans can check it out for themselves. Customers who purchase products totalling over $150 at their web store currently qualify for a free copy of the game. See www.corsair.com/far-cry-5 for full details.

What About Non-Corsair Products?

The iCue interface can also monitor things like motherboard temperatures, voltages and fans, as well as CPU temperatures and loads. Even video card temperatures and fan speeds can be monitored. However, obviously other products have limits to what is customizable with the iCue.

Where Can I Download the iCue?

To download the iCue, follow this link which has the early access version (currently the latest at the time of this article’s publishing).