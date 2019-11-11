Corsair Announces the T3 RUSH Gaming Chairs

One of the most common additions to a gaming set-up these days is undoubtedly a nice gaming chair. In this regard, while Corsair isn’t the best-known name in this market (despite their near dominance in every other aspect of PC components), its latest T3 RUSH gaming chair will undoubtedly be looking to change that.

Coming in three colour options and packing a lot of functionality, this premium-level design is certainly worth a look!

Corsair T3 Rush

With the release of the T3 RUSH, Corsair is looking to provide the market with a sleek and professional gaming chair, but of course with the assurance associated with their well-known and highly respected brand.

Available in three colours, the T3 Rush designs include:

Charcoal

Grey/Charcoal

Grey/White

“The CORSAIR T3 RUSH gaming chair combines racing-inspired design and contoured comfort, with a breathable soft cloth exterior, padded neck cushion and memory foam lumbar support.” – Corsair

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

As a gaming chair, they certainly look more than a little impressive in terms of functionality and comfort. Admittedly though, they are perhaps a little too understated and professional for their own good. Albeit, at least it isn’t plastered with RGB lighting.

Although they have not hit retail shelves just yet, a price in the region of £250-£300 is expected and, for mid-premium level models, that is going to be competitive based on what this has to offer. For us, however, it has to be the white/grey design. You need a little bling in your life!

What do you think? Do you like the design of the T3 RUSH? – Let us know in the comments!