Corsair Crystal Series 680X Tempered Glass Chassis Review

Corsair 680X

We all know Corsair are top of their game when it comes to high-end products. Their chassis‘ are some of the most popular in the world with enthusiast PC users. Furthermore, their Crystal series has long been one of the best looking ranges on the market! With all that in mind, we’re super excited to have the Corsair Crystal Series 680X in the office today.

What’s New?

If you’ve seen a Crystal Series before, then the 680X does look fairly familiar. However, it features a few nips and tucks to improve it over the last model. Featuring a cool dual-chamber design, as well as triple tempered-glass windows, it should be a breeze to get a slick looking build. Furthermore, it’ll support plenty of high-end hardware and it even comes with a bunch of RGB fans pre-installed. What’s not to love about that!

Features

Equip your PC with outstanding high airflow cooling, with four fans and a Direct Airflow Path layout delivering massive airflow to your PC’s hottest components.

Illuminate your system with three included LL120 RGB fans, boasting a total of 48 customizable RGB LEDs.

An included CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO turns the 680X RGB into a smart case, powered by CORSAIR iCUE software that brings your system to life with dynamic RGB lighting.

Custom builds needn’t be cluttered – a distinctive dual-chamber design makes it incredibly easy to assemble an immaculate system that keeps cables tidy and out of view.

Three crystal-clear tempered glass panels, fitted in the front, roof and a hinged easy-access side panel door, provide a stunning view of your PC’s high-profile components.

Install up to 8x 120mm or 7x 140mm fans for massive cooling potential, with room to mount up to four radiators.

High-speed USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C front panel connector puts future-proof connectivity within easy reach.

Easily install up to 3x 3.5in and 4x 2.5in drives in tool-free drive mounts, for high-capacity, flexible storage configurations.

A vertical GPU mount puts your graphics card center stage, perfect for showing off custom GPU cooling or your latest upgrade.

Specifications

