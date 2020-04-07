Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Mouse Review

It has been two years (already!) since I reviewed the rather fantastic Corsair Dark Core RGB SE. It’s by far the best wireless gaming mouse I’ve ever tested, with incredibly low latency, a fantastic sensor, cool RGB lighting, and pretty much everything you could ask for from any mouse ever. So, how the hell has Corsair made it even better? Well, that’s what I hope to find out!

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

The old PWM3367 sensor has been swapped out for the newer PWM3392, giving us a boost from 16k to 18k DPI, with improved power consumption and performance overall. 1000Hz report rate? Nah, this one has Hyper Polling, meaning the system can scan for it at 2000 Hz! 4-Zone RGB is now 9-Zone RGB, 24 hours battery life is now 50 hours battery life. The list goes on, but as you can see from the list below and compare to the old model, this one is just instantly better.

Features

Three ways to connect: sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, low-latency Bluetooth® wireless technology, or USB wired.

Play with pinpoint accuracy and precision thanks to a custom PixArt PAW3392 native 18,000 DPI optical sensor, optimized for wireless mice with extremely low power consumption and customizable in 1 DPI resolution steps.

Hyper-polling technology communicates with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, twice the speed of standard gaming mice, ensuring blazingly fast response times.

Charges with an easy-to-use, reversible USB-C connector, or wirelessly with any Qi-compatible charging device such as the CORSAIR MM1000 mouse pad (Qi charging on SE model only).

Comfortable contoured shape with two included interchangeable side grips for a tailored fit.

Nine-zone dynamic RGB backlighting, including an integrated light bar with four individually addressable

RGB LEDs offer near-endless customization of colours and lighting effects.

Get an in-game advantage with eight buttons, fully programmable with custom macros and button remaps.

Up to 50 hours of continuous battery-powered wireless gaming or plug in for wired mode to continue gameplay while charging.

High-performance Omron switches rated for more than 50 million clicks.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software lets you assign macros, adjust polling rate, customize RGB lighting effects synchronized across all of your iCUE-compatible devices, and much more.

Onboard profile storage to take up to three lighting and macro profiles with you.

What Corsair Has to Say

“Game in the fast lane with SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS. Experience hyper-fast gaming grade wireless speed with sub-1ms point-to-point wireless latency, so your actions are registered as fast as when using a wired mouse, or better. With the latest cutting-edge wireless technology from CORSAIR, the DARK CORE RGB PRO delivers the ultra-fast report rate seen on USB connected gaming mice, without the cable attached to your computer: wired caliber responsiveness, with no compromises.” – Corsair

Specifications