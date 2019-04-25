Corsair Glaive RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Review
Andy Ruffell / 4 hours ago
Corsair Glaive RGB PRO
Are you looking for the ultimate advantage in the latest games? Corsair certainly thinks they have the solution. Of course, I’m talking about the new Glaive RGB Pro gaming mouse! Designed to be a versatile weapon in virtually any game type. From eSports pro to stay-at-home online heroes. Plus, they’ve thrown in all their usual RGB magic for those who love customisation; but would you expect anything less from Corsair?
Features and Specifications
Equipped with their flagship Pixart PWM3391 Optical sensor, this should be as good as any of the other high-end gaming mice on the market today. Plus with a weight of just 115g, it’s still not “super light”, but it is 10% lighter than the older Glaive gaming mouse!
- A brand-new custom, native 18,000 DPI gaming-grade optical sensor
- Weight of 115g, making it more than 10% lighter than its predecessor
- More thorough RGB lighting, including the 5-stage DPI RGB LED indicator
- Optimized curvature and enhanced textures on the thumb and side grips.
What Corsair Had to Say
“Every serious gamer wants hardware that gives them an advantage in-game, whether in online multi-player arenas or single-player campaigns. The CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB PRO gaming mouse answers the call and meets their most important needs.” – Corsair
PixArt Native 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor
“GLAIVE RGB PRO uses a custom PMW3391 optical sensor, developed in conjunction with PixArt, that ensures incredibly high performance and accuracy. Its DPI can be precisely adjusted from 100 up to a native 18,000, in 1 DPI steps. It delivers instantaneous response across the entire resolution range, enabling advanced tracking accuracy, consistent responsiveness at any speed, and high-speed motion detection. High sensitivity allows for small movements of the mouse to correspond to larger movements on screen (for speed), whereas a low sensitivity allows for larger movements (for pixel-perfect precision). The resolution can be adjusted on-the-fly between five DPI stages, which are preconfigured to 800, 1500, 3000, 6000 and 9000 DPI. These values can be fully customized via CORSAIR iCUE software.”