Corsair Glaive RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Review

Corsair Glaive RGB PRO

Are you looking for the ultimate advantage in the latest games? Corsair certainly thinks they have the solution. Of course, I’m talking about the new Glaive RGB Pro gaming mouse! Designed to be a versatile weapon in virtually any game type. From eSports pro to stay-at-home online heroes. Plus, they’ve thrown in all their usual RGB magic for those who love customisation; but would you expect anything less from Corsair?

Features and Specifications

Equipped with their flagship Pixart PWM3391 Optical sensor, this should be as good as any of the other high-end gaming mice on the market today. Plus with a weight of just 115g, it’s still not “super light”, but it is 10% lighter than the older Glaive gaming mouse!

A brand-new custom, native 18,000 DPI gaming-grade optical sensor

Weight of 115g, making it more than 10% lighter than its predecessor

More thorough RGB lighting, including the 5-stage DPI RGB LED indicator

Optimized curvature and enhanced textures on the thumb and side grips.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Every serious gamer wants hardware that gives them an advantage in-game, whether in online multi-player arenas or single-player campaigns. The CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB PRO gaming mouse answers the call and meets their most important needs.” – Corsair



PixArt Native 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor