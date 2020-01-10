Corsair HS60 Pro Surround Multi-Format Headset Review

There are many headsets out there to choose from, and even Corsair themselves have quite a large range. Finding the right headset for the right device can be complicated. However, what if you could have a single headset that does everything you require? That’s where the latest Corsair HS60 Pro comes into play.

Since it uses the standard 3.5mm jack, it can connect to virtually any modern console via the controller headset port. Of course, you can also plug it into mobile devices, tablets, laptops, your PC, your iPod. The list goes on. However, since it comes with a powerful USB dongle to provide virtual surround sound, you can get even more out of it on PC than anywhere else.

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround

Of course, multi-format support is the easy part, but a headset needs to do a lot more. Corsair say they’ve “crafted for comfort” and if it’s like any of the other HS-series, it should be pretty darn comfortable. Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers, a noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone (detachable), on-headset controls. It seems then, the HS60 Pro has a little bit of everything.

Features

Crafted for comfort: Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay

Sound quality: High-quality, custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need to on the battlefield

Immersive 7.1 surround sound: Create a multi-channel audio experience on PC that puts you right in the middle of your game

Noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone: A fully detachable microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity

Multi-platform compatible: Play on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and mobile devices via a gold-plated 3.5 mm connector, 7.1 surround sound only available on PC

Lightweight and durable: The HS60 PRO’s lightweight and durable construction, with aluminium yokes and a braided audio cable, give it years of longevity

On-ear volume and mute controls: On-ear volume and mute controls enable on-the-fly adjustments without distracting you from your game

Specifications

Headphone Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Headphone Battery Life: N/A

Headphone Sensitivity: 111dB (+/-3dB)

Headphone Wireless Range: N/A

Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

Headphone Type: Wired

Headphone Connector: 3.5mm analogue

Headphone Drivers: 50mm

for in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair HS60 Pro product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The CORSAIR HS60 PRO SURROUND Gaming Headset delivers both comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, and a detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone.” – Corsair

Launch Trailer

What’s in the Box?

Well first up, you get the headset, of course. However, I love that it is so well packaged. There’s a large brace holding it in place and plenty of padding around it.

Tucked into the box, you’ll find the windbreak for the microphone, the detachable microphone, and the USB 7.1 dongle.

The dongle is pretty neat, just plug and play setup, and technically it can be used with any 3.5mm headphones too. It only works on PC though, but it’s still pretty neat.