Corsair HS60 Surround Multi-Format Gaming Headset Review

HS60 Gaming Headset

The gaming headset is exceptionally competitive, but few have a reputation as strong as that of Corsair. Their headset range covers about every budget, from the affordable to the high-end. Now they’re back with their latest mid-budget headset, the HS60, the 2018 retooling of the very popular HS50.

With support for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation, Switch, and Mobile Devices, it’s perfect for those who use multiple systems, yet only want to spend money on a single headset. Being multi-format, this headset has got a lot of boxes it needs to tick. By using a 3.5mm jack, it’s compatible with just about any audio source on the market. However, thanks to its USB to 3.5mm adaptor, it can also be used on even more devices than most!

Features

Equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, it promises big bass and punchy sound quality. Of course, gamers need a microphone too, and thanks to a detachable microphone, it should be well suited to acting as both headphones and a gaming headset, whenever you need either. The most important feature is that USB dongle though, which will unlock the 7.1 surround feature. However, that is specifically designed for use on PC.

Ultimate Comfort: Plush memory foam and adjustable ear cups provide exceptional comfort.

Premium Build Quality: Legendary CORSAIR build quality featuring rugged metal structural components ensure long-term durability

Precision Gaming Audio: Specially tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy.

Crystal Clear Microphone: Optimized unidirectional microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is easily detached for use on the go.

Epic Surround Sound: The included USB adapter unlocks virtual 7.1 surround sound on PC delivering immersive multi-channel positional audio that puts you in the middle of the action.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official website here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The CORSAIR HS60 SURROUND Gaming Headset provides exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay with its plush memory foam and adjustable ear cups. Legendary CORSAIR build quality ensures long-term durability and the precision-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers provide superior sound quality. The optimized unidirectional microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on the go. Multi-platform compatible with PC, gaming consoles and mobile devices, the HS60 also includes a USB adapter that unlocks virtual 7.1 surround sound on PC delivering immersive multi-channel positional audio. The ear cup features easy access volume and mute controls allowing on the fly adjustments while CUE software gives you full control over your headset’s features” – Corsair

Whats in the Box

The Corsair HS60 comes bundled with both a USB to 3.5mm dongle and a detachable boom microphone. Of course, you’ll also find the headset, which comes hard-wired with a durable black cable and a 3.5mm 4-pole jack.