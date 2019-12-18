Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Headset Review

Picking the right headset is never easy, but with so much choice on the market, there’s certainly a perfect headset for everyone. The Corsair HS-series is easily one of the most comprehensive on the market today. From their budget stereo models such as the HS35 (review), right up to their flagship models. There’s a price point for just about everyone. The HS70 Pro Wireless is certainly on the premium end of the scale though, offering some of their best features, aesthetics and wireless technology. Of course, it’s a far cry from their true flagship headset, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE, but that beast is a little out of many people’s price range.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless

The latest HS70 Pro Wireless seems like a bit of a balanced product, it’s much cheaper than the Corsair flagship headsets, but still offers a broad range of premium features that are sure to appeal to just about anyone. They’re designed to be comfortable, sound great, and practical. I mean, what more could you ask for from a headset than that? Plus, at a snip under £90, they’re not terribly expensive for what they offer. So, let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

Crafted for comfort: Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay

Sound quality: High-quality, custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need to on the battlefield

Low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless: Connect wirelessly to your PC or PS4 with the included USB adapter

Noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone: A fully detachable microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity

Immersive 7.1 surround sound: Create a multi-channel audio experience on PC that puts you right in the middle of your game

Wireless freedom: Up to 40 ft of wireless range and up to 16 hours of battery life, never interrupt your gaming with the ability to plug in and charge while playing

Lightweight and durable: The HS70 PRO’s light weight and durable construction with aluminium yokes give it years of longevity

Specifications

The HS70 Pro Wireless offer up a pair of powerful 50mm drivers. These can deliver virtual 7.1 surround sound on PC. However, they will only operate in stereo if used on a PlayStation 4. Beyond that, you get a unidirectional microphone with noise-cancelling tech, which should make team-chat a little more enjoyable for your buddies.

What’s in the Box

The HS70 comes very nicely packaged with a good protective layer around the headset itself. There’s also a firm mount ensuring it doesn’t slip around in the box.

You get the headset, obviously, which comes with protective plastic on all the sensitive shiny surfaces. Plus, all the other components come with small protective bags.

All that nasty plastic removed, we can see there’s a flexible boom microphone, pop filter, USB wireless dongle, and USB charging cable. Nothing too crazy really, but it is everything you need to get set up and gaming.