Corsair HS70 Wireless Multi-Format Headset Review

Corsair has one of the most robust product ranges in the industry right now, offering a wide range of great gaming hardware for a wide range of budgets and configurations. Their new HS70 wireless leans on the design of their other models, but this time offers up both wireless connectivity, and multi-format compatibility. That means you can enjoy plug-and-play usage on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Plus it’s wireless, allowing you to kick back and not worry about tripping over the cables.

Corsair HS70 Wireless

It’s certainly well equipped, offering up large over-ear ear cups, with 50mm neodymium drivers that should deliver the powerful sound we’ve come to expect from Corsair headsets. You get 2.4 GHz wireless, allowing for a range of up to 40ft, not that we expect you’ll be gaming at that range, but it’s handy for listening to music if you want to wander around your home/office. You’ll enjoy around 16 hours between charges too, so you shouldn’t need to cut those late name raids short.

Features

Plush memory foam and adjustable ear cups provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Precision tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy

Low-latency, 2.4Ghz wireless audio with improved range up to 40ft and up to 16 hours of battery life.

Optimized unidirectional microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on-the-go.

Plug-and-play compatibility with Sony PlayStation 4 brings wireless stereo audio to your living room.

What Corsair Had to Say