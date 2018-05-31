Corsair HS70 Wireless PC Gaming Headset Review

HS70

Corsair just love adding another 10 to their products this year! Firstly, we had the rather fantastic and affordable Corsair HS50 Stereo gaming headset (review), which we loved. Followed by the Corsair HS60 Surround (review), a little more premium and a significant improvement on the already great HS50, as well as being Multi-Format ready. However, today they’re turning it up to 11 with the HS70! The new model is essentially the HS60, but adding their wireless technology to help you break free from those braided cable chains!

Again, a lot of the features here are familiar to the Corsair HS60. However, the obvious change is the inclusion of low-latency 2.5 GHz wireless connectivity, built-in rechargeable batteries, and a shift in device support. While the HS60 was 3.5mm, it worked with more devices. The HS70 works with either PC or PlayStation 4 using its custom USB dongle.

Features

Wireless Connectivity

Memory Foam Earpads

Low Latency 2.4 GHz

50mm Drivers

Virtual 7.1 Surround

Detachable Microphones

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“A low cost, yet high quality headset may seem like a contradiction, but CORSAIR engineers have struck the perfect balance between performance and price allowing more PC and console gamers the opportunity to experience CORSAIR audio products. HS70 WIRELESS

offers gamers a high-quality wireless headset solution without compromising on comfort, audio and mic quality. The sturdy yet lightweight design features slim profile oval ear cups with on-ear controls and internal memory foam. On the outside, accent stitching on the headband, premium soft touch materials, real metal grills and concealed audio wiring in the yokes are just some of the many details that make HS70 WIRELESS look as good as it sounds.” – Corsair

What’s in the Box?

The Corsair HS70 comes bundled with all the usual stuff. Of course, this includes the headset its self, a few bits of documentation, a wireless transmitter dongle, detachable microphone, and a surprisingly long USB charging cable.

The long charging cable is fantastic, as it means you can charge while you play rather than having to put your headset down. Although with 16 hours battery life, you shouldn’t need it too often.

The detachable microphone is very flexible too, and of course, if you don’t need it, you can pop it off and keep it out of your way.