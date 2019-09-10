Corsair Hydro X RX-Series 5700 XT Water Block is Released

Corsair is one of the best-known brands in terms of providing water block cooling solutions to graphics cards. In fact, they’re just one of the best-known component brands period! With the recent release of the AMD 5700 XT graphics card, however, it seems that they are finally ready to give Team Red latest GPU a water cooling solution!

Having a water-cooled graphics card does, as you might expect, have a number of benefits. Firstly, it can (nearly always) run significantly cooler and quieter than the usual fan set-up and, in addition, if you take your custom-loop setups seriously, can be incorporated into an ultimate cooling solution for your more active system components.

Corsair Hydro X RX-Series 5700 XT Water Block

“The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RX-SERIES GPU Water Block is a total conversion solution for your Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card, unlocking the true potential of your GPU. More than 50 high-density cooling fins positioned over the GPU maximize thermal transfer and surface area, for lower temperatures and maximum performance.” – Corsair

Backplate, ICue & RGB Effects

As you might expect from a Corsair product, the Hydro X RX-Series Water Block comes with some nice RGB lighting features. Compatible with their ICUE control software, you can customize and control your lighting effects to provide the RGB that you want to compliment your system.

One of the more pleasant aspects of this release, however, is the backplate. For many GPU water blocks, while this is available they are often only provided as an optional extra. In this instance, Corsair gives it as part of the main retail price!

How Much Does It Cost?

Available for £144.99 in terms of graphics card water cooling solutions, the price is perhaps a little better than you might have expected. Particularly given the level of technology that Corsair is offering here.

Admittedly, this type of cooling isn’t for everyone. For those who do want to give their AMD 5700 XT that edge in performance, however, (particularly those of you who enjoy your custom-loop or overclocking) this is well worth checking out!

