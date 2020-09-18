Corsair Releases Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30 Series GPU Water Blocks

Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced an upcoming new range of Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks designed specifically for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Available soon in multiple models compatible with the Founders Edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080, as well as reference designs from ASUS Strix, MSI Ventus, and other select AIB partner cards, XG7 RGB Water Blocks will enable you to unlock the true potential of your RTX 30 Series graphics card with the lower temperatures and head-turning style of a Hydro X Series custom cooling loop.

Corsair Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30 Series GPU Water Blocks

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs deliver a huge leap forward in performance, enabling gamers, creators, and developers to experience entirely new worlds of gaming and imagination. Powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture – NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture – the new GeForce RTX 30 Series boasts new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to deliver jaw-dropping performance at 4K, and even 8K, resolutions.

This amazing performance, however, means both the RTX 3080 and 3090 draw over 300 W of power at load to render the latest games and applications at previously unseen frame rates, making them some of the thermally demanding GPUs on the market. A Hydro X Series custom cooling system equipped with new XG7 RGB 30 Series Water Blocks is able to tame the temperatures that these new cards are capable of generating, by carrying the heat to a dedicated radiator and efficiently exhausting it from your system, allowing it to quietly run at optimal performance even while playing the most demanding games.

With a core block made from precision milled nickel-plated copper and a total-conversion shroud finished in stylish black aluminium, each XG7 RGB Water Block provides the premium cooling your graphics card needs to reach its full performance potential. More than 50 high-density micro-skived cooling fins sit atop the GPU core, fed by a high-flow coolant channel that allows for massive thermal transfer from the GPU to your custom cooling loop’s coolant. The transparent acrylic top plate provides a crystal clear view of the flow channels and your coolant, making it a highlight of any custom cooled PC.

The XG7 RGB’s total conversion design cools more than just the GPU though, with active cooling for the entire card’s memory and VRM, encased in a durable and refined aluminium casing with a full-length aluminium backplate. It is also the only GPU water block currently on the market with pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads, making installation quick, easy, and totally clean – no measuring, cutting, or spreading required.

16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs are integrated directly into the XG7 RGB, delivering vibrant, customizable lighting when combined with CORSAIR iCUE software and a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller such as the iCUE Commander PRO. RGB Lighting can be synchronized in iCUE, along with other components such as Hydro X Series CPU Water Blocks, Pump/Reservoir Combos, and iCUE-compatible CORSAIR components and peripherals, to create a spectacular light show across your whole system.

Whether your next upgrade is an RTX 3080 or top-of-the-line RTX 3090, CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks unlock the true potential, and performance, of today’s most powerful graphics cards.

