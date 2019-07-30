Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow Smart Case Review

The mid-tower PC market is extremely competitive. Corsair is by far one of the most competitive in the market. They have an enormous range of award-winning PC cases. However, even Corsair know you need to add that X-factor to stand out from the crowd. That’s where the iCUE 220T RGB comes into play. It features a unique front panel mesh design, a huge amount of fantastic RGB features, tempered glass, steel construction, a PSU shroud and much more. It’s certainly ticking all the right boxes.

Coming in at around £99.99 and $109.99 at launch, it’s not “cheap”. However, as you can see from the features list below, you’re getting a lot in return for your investment. Those SP120 RGB PRO fans and the included hub aren’t cheap on their own at £49.99. However, they have proven to be a fan favourite from Corsair (weak fan-related pun intended). You’ll also be able to buy additional fans from Corsair directly. They’ve even included an extra box of them for us to tinker with; which we certainly will!

Features

High Airflow Layout: Structured to improve your system’s cooling, complete with a steel grill front panel for optimal air intake.

Light up Your PC: Includes three CORSAIR SP120 RGB PRO fans, each lined with eight individually addressable LEDs around the hub (24 total).

Smart Case, Smart Lighting: The included Lighting Node CORE controls your RGB lighting, making for brilliant lighting effects right out of the box with CORSAIR iCUE software.

Solid Steel: The 220T RGB Airflow’s steel construction and front plate ensure sturdy and resilient durability along with a striking look.

Edge-to-Edge Tempered Glass Side Panel: Showcase your components and RGB lighting with a fully transparent window into your PC.

Full-Length PSU Cover: Hide your power supply and cables out of sight, making it easy to build a professional-looking system without excess clutter.

Powerful Airflow: Keep your components cool with room for up to 6x 120mm fans, 4x 140mm fans, or up to 3x radiators including a 360mm radiator in the front.

Fits up to Four Drives: Flexible storage options include two 2.5in trays and two more trays in a removable cage that fit additional 3.5in or 2.5in drives.

Keep it Clean: Removable dust filters in the floor, roof and front keep your system clean for years after the build is finished.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The CORSAIR iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is a mid-tower ATX smart case with a steel grill front panel for incredibly high airflow. Create spectacular lighting with three included SP120 RGB PRO fans featuring eight individually addressable LEDs each, controlled via CORSAIR iCUE software. House your PC in durable solid steel, with a frameless tempered glass side panel to show off your components. Keep your build tidy with a full-length PSU cover, along with flexible storage options to fit up to four drives. With room for up to six fans or three radiators, and removable dust filters to keep your system clean, the 220T RGB Airflow is where strong cooling meets smart lighting.” – Corsair

iCUE

iCUE 220T RGB includes a CORSAIR Lighting Node CORE, allowing you to synchronize RGB lighting with the included SP120 RGB PRO fans across all your other CORSAIR iCUE compatible products with a single click, or create amazing multi-layer dynamic lighting profiles.

Specifications