Corsair iCUE 465X RGB Smart PC Case Review

Corsair are one of the most dominant forces in the PC component market, and they have been for quite some time. Their product range is huge, and they’ve certainly had more wins than losses over the years. This is especially true when it comes to their PC cases, which are arguably some of the best in the world. Now, we have their brand new iCue 465X RGB. Well, I say brand new, it’s quite similar to some of their existing products, but it certainly expands on the range in a welcome way.

Corsair iCue 465X RGB

It is a premium focused product, so it’s going to be a little more expansive than your stock mid-tower. However, it’s on the more “affordable” end of the premium spectrum. Corsair has aimed to equip with lots of fancy features, without going too crazy and pushing the price too high.

You’ll find dual tempered-glass panels, triple ARGB fans, their iCUE Lighting Node Core, dust filters, a PSU shroud, and so much more. As I said, they haven’t exactly skimped on the good stuff here.

Features

4mm-Thick Tempered Glass Side and Front Panels: A strong, durable steel chassis equipped with two tempered glass panels showcase your components and RGB fans, with ventilation gaps for plentiful airflow.

Versatile Cooling Options: Room to install up to 6x 120mm cooling fans or multiple radiators in sizes up to 360mm.

Expansive Storage: Drive trays accommodate up to two 3.5in HDDs and two 2.5in SSDs, with two additional 2.5in mounts.

Three CORSAIR LL120 RGB Fans Included: Powerful airflow up to 1,500 RPM and 16 vivid RGB LEDs per fan, with seven mesmerizing preset iCUE lighting profiles.

Smart RGB Lighting Out-of-the-Box: Fully control and synchronize your RGB lighting with the included iCUE Lighting Node CORE and CORSAIR iCUE software.

Direct Airflow Path: An obstruction-free layout channels cool air to your PC's hottest components.

Easy Cable Routing: Intuitive routing channels and tie-downs make for simple and tidy cabling that helps optimize airflow.

Removable Dust Filters: Three filters in the front, roof, and floor keep your system clean after the build is finished.

RGB + Lighting Node Core

We’ve reviewed a few Corsair cases with the Lighting Node Pro and Commander Pro. These are more premium add ons. However, this one “only” comes with the Lighting Node Core. This allows for 6 x RGB headers to be connected and controlled using iCUE. I should stress, it’s for fans only, not RGB lighting strips. The Pro is what would take care of those, although you can buy those separately too.

Specifications

