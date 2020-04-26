Corsair iCUE H150i RGB Pro XT Review

When it comes to enthusiast PC hardware, Corsair has been top of their game for years. From some of the best power supplies to some of the best peripherals, they’ve got a bit of everything. Today, we’ll be taking a closer look at one of their latest enthusiast coolers, the rather long-named Corsair iCUE H150i RGB Pro XT. It’s a 360mm all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, offering up a bit of RGB and a lot of cooling performance, at least, we hope that’s what it offers.

Of course, it comes with support for just about every major socket out there right now. From FM1 and LGA 1150 right through to AM4, sTR4, 2011-3, and 2066. Offering up three 120mm fans over the 360mm, you’ve got some serious cooling potential to tame even the most extreme CPUs on the market today. We’ll be giving it a fair trial with our Intel Core i9-9900K, which is no slouch when it comes to turning electricity into equal measures of heat and performance.

Features

Magnetic Levitation Fans: Three 120mm CORSAIR ML Series fans deliver improved airflow for extreme CPU cooling performance.

Dynamic Multi-Zone RGB Pump Head: 16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs light up the pump head to produce stunning, customisable lighting effects to match your build.

Extreme CPU Cooling: Experience the incredible cooling performance, with each fan running from 400 to 2,400 RPM while in operation.

Zero RPM Mode: Zero RPM cooling profiles in CORSAIR iCUE software allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures, eliminating fan noise.

Powerful iCUE Software: Control and synchronise your cooler’s RGB lighting with all iCUE compatible devices, monitor CPU and coolant temperatures and adjust fan and pump speeds.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Equipped with 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs on the pump head, the H150i RGB PRO XT is customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, letting you create vivid lighting effects, adjust fan speeds, and enable Zero RPM mode to keep the noise down at low temperatures. With a thermally optimized cold plate and low-noise pump design, along with easy installation on most major CPU sockets, the H150i RGB PRO XT pairs killer looks with chiller performance.” – Corsair

Product Trailer