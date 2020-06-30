Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers Review

Have you finally filled every fan mount with as much RGB as it can take? Is your motherboard lit up to the max? Do you have an RGB keyboard and mouse? Awesome, but now where do you go? Breakaway from your hardware and throw some light up in the air with the LT100. Forget sticking a light strip to the back of your monitor, these mighty towers will give you all the ambient lighting your heart desires. Featuring 92 RGB LEDs that can throw light against the wall, sync with your other hardware, and more.

Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers

What’s really cool is that you can have up to four of these towers in your setup. Each has 46 RGB LEDs, so you can get some really cool colour fades, transitions and effects. As you would expect from a Corsair product, they’re controlled by the fantastic iCUE software, meaning you can sync them with all your other Corsair products or use them on their own. I use Philips Hue in my house, and while it’s great it can do one colour at a time, so having something that is fully addressable is a big step up.

Features