Corsair iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen Review

It seems like Corsair just can’t stop creating new stuff recently. They already have some truly awesome and unique peripherals thanks to their acquisitions of both SCUF Gaming and Elgato. The Steamdeck is an amazing desktop companion for gamers and streamers alike. However, now they’ve come up with yet another interface. It’s called the iCUE NEXUS, and it’s a tiny touchscreen that can sit on your desk, on the back of your keyboard, and more. It’s really as simple as that! It’s not something we knew we needed, but they made it anyway, and I’m intrigued.

Corsair iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen

It offers up a slim yet nice and wide LCD touch screen display. I don’t have the resolution, but we do know it’s a backlit display with a glass-fronted touch panel. What’s cool is that it’s fully customisable. You can display up to six icons on the display, or widgets that take up the same space, such as 1×6, or 2 x 1×3, and they can feature animated gifs, custom text, images, and much more. You can have up to 200 panels too, and simply swipe through them. If you have iCUE for other Corsair devices, you be glad to know that the NEXUS works through the same software too. Plus you’ll be able to take extensive control of the settings of other Corsair devices too.

Features

The Power of iCUE at Your Fingertips: Control games and apps, monitor your system, and more with a fully customizable LCD touch screen – it’s an interactive heads-up display for your PC.

Personalize Your Experience: Design more than 200 swipe-to-navigate screens with unique graphics and icons, displaying up to six programmable virtual buttons at once with custom drag-and-drop graphics.

Monitor Your System: View in-depth, real-time system monitoring from your CPU and GPU, as well as temperatures, fan speeds, and more from iCUE-compatible devices.

Control CORSAIR Devices: Adjust your iCUE-compatible device settings, such as mouse sensitivity and headset equalizer, without the need to even open the iCUE software client.

Command with a Touch: Create actions and macros for your favorite games and applications in CORSAIR iCUE software that can be activated with a single touch of the iCUE NEXUS customizable screen.

Connect to PC or Keyboard via USB: Use the standalone base or attach directly to the USB pass-through port on your CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 or K95 RGB PLATINUM series keyboard for a fully integrated experience.

What Corsair Had to Say