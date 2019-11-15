Corsair iCUE QL RGB Fans offer Amazing Effects from All Angles

As a consumer looking to improve or upgrade your chassis fans, you can often feel that you are pigeon-holed into having to make a choice (or compromise) between having those that give the best performance to those that have the best aesthetics. Corsair, however, is one of the few brands that have really looked in their more recent releases to bridge that gap and, better still, blur the lines.

In announcing their brand new iCUE QL RGB system fans, they believe they have a product that can provide excellent cooling while also giving your system some amazing visuals from all angles!

Corsair iCUE QL RGB

So, what is the main selling point here? Well, as you might be aware, the real-world aesthetics of a system fan can often be determined by whether you plan to utilize it as an intake or exhaust. Why? Well, usually, the primary lighting effects are found on the ‘intake’ side. This can sometimes leave the upper or rear areas of your PC looking a bit drab compared to the Christmas tree going on at the front or inside.

Corsair has, therefore, designed the iCUE QL RGB ring to extend slightly beyond the main fan mount. This means that the effects come through clearly on both sides and, by proxy, making no difference to the visual appearance however you install them.

For consumers, this basically suggests that (in many instances) you could effectively be ‘doubling up’ on that RGB goodness!

What Does Corsair Have to Say?

“Give your PC spectacular lighting from any angle with CORSAIR iCUE QL120 RGB PWM fans, equipped with 102 individually addressable RGB LEDs. 34 in each fan, across four distinct light loops. Four lighting zones and 34 LEDs per fan radiate spellbinding colors and effects on either side. For spectacular lighting regardless of whether they’re used for intake or exhaust.”

What Do We Think?

Well, I think the fans look pretty amazing. The design is smart and the colours are certainly (at least in the promotional images) both bright and vivid. Coming under the Corsair ‘umbrella’, I can see these being very popular with consumers.

Available in both 120mm and 140mm variants, however, don’t expect this ‘bling’ to come cheaply. Although prices will vary on retailers, you can expect something around the following:

Single fan – £40-£50

Triple bundle packs – £110-£130

If we’re being honest, these are perhaps a little more expensive than you might like to see. Or indeed, would necessarily associate with Corsair. The iCUE QL RGB fans are, however, pretty impressive and, as such, this level of technology usually comes with a matching price tag.

For more information on the fans (and available retailers), you can check out the official Corsair product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Thinking of getting some of these for your system? – Let us know in the comments!