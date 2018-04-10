Corsair Introduces Dominator Platinum SE Contrast DDR4

New Special Edition DDR4 from Corsair

Corsair is announcing a new special edition of their Dominator Platinum DDR4 memory kit. The default look is already one of the best looking memory in the market, but the new Contrast Special Edition introduces an white heatspreader. Furthermore, it has a blank metal bar at the top for the “contrast” part. Just like the regular Dominator Platinum DDR4 module, there are LEDs at the top light bar.

The company has also released various special edition models before. This includes a mirror chrome and dark brushed aluminium model over two years ago. Last year, Corsair also released the Torque edition Dominator series. That one has an orange ‘burned’ look paired with the brushed metal heatspreader.

This kit is available in 32GB (4x8GB) 3466MHz (PC4-27700) with 16-18-18-36 timings. It requires 1.35V with this XMP preset, but it runs at 1.2V 2133MHz by default. It is also readily compatible with Intel 100 Series, 200 Series, 300 Series, and X299 chipsets.

How Much is Dominator Platinum SE Contrast DDR4?

This memory kit is now available for $475.99 USD directly from Corsair’s website. For now, it appears to be only available for US and Canada. Luckily, this version is a “special” edition and not a “limited” edition. So it will most likely be available beyond the initial few thousand units, unlike other unique Dominator kits.