Corsair IRONCLAW RGB FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction

Corsair IRONCLAW RGB

I have large hands and quite long fingers, which means that I prefer a larger gaming mouse. There’s not a huge amount of options out there that really fit my hand well either. Fortunately, Corsair are well aware of this! Today, I’ll be taking a look at their new IRONCLAW RGB gaming mouse. It’s designed to be just that bit bigger and offers more comfortable ergonomics for those with larger hands. More specifically, those who also like to use a palm rest grip while gaming.

What’s impressive is that while the mouse is meant to be a bit bigger, they’ve kept the weight at a breezy 105g! My two go-to larger mice are the Roccat Tyon and Razer Mamba which weight 124g and 140g respectively. Another very important features has to be the sensor. The IRONCLAW features Corsairs new flagship 18000 DPI optical sensor, as well as 50m click rated Omron switches, a fully programmable 7 button design, iCUE RGB lighting, and much more.

Features

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official website here.

What Corsair Had to Say