Corsair Issues Recall for Lot of H100i RGB Platinum SE Coolers

Faulty Plumbing Can Lead to Coolant Dripping

Corsair is issuing an official recall of a select lot of their H100i RGB Platinum SE. This is a white all-in-one liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator. The good news is that it is not affecting ALL H100i RGB Platinum coolers, only a select batch have slipped through quality control.

If not remedied, users may find a green coolant leaking out and onto their components. Which could end up doing more damage than just having a broken cooler. Keep in mind that the AIO block often sits above with the PCIe slot and video card underneath.

How Do I Know if My Corsair H100i Unit is Faulty?

You should check the sticker on the product or the packaging itself and cross reference it with the affected lot. If you see in the image above, if the lot code is 1852, then you must contact Corsair immediately to arrange for an RMA. This will be completely free of charge to the user.

The replacement units will be available ASAP from April 2nd 2019 according to Corsair. Furthermore, they state that all other lot codes of the H100i RGB PLATINUM SE and versions of the H100i RGB PLATINUM are safe. They are not except from the faulty plumbing of this particular lot of AIOs