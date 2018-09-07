Corsair K55 + Harpoon Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Review

Corsair

Corsair is no stranger to high-end gaming hardware. Their peripherals are often regarded as some of the finest on the market. However, they’re often also some of the more expensive too. Of course, there’s no harm in paying more if the product is worth it, and it’s worked well for Corsair so far. However, their more affordable products often get left in the shadows of their bigger brothers. With that in mind, today I’ll be taking a look at their latest bundle, which included a K55 keyboard and Harpoon gaming mouse. You save a few quid buying them together, but they can be purchased separately.

Features

In the box, you’ll get yourself one of their lovely membrane keyboards, styled to look like one of their more expensive mechanical models. It comes with three-zone RGB lighting too, with some built-in effects. It’s not as fancy as their CUE RGB controlled keyboards, but it’s more than most people need and more cost effective too. The mouse comes with a 6000 DPI sensor, and some RGB lighting too. Now, let’s dive in for a much closer look at what is on offer!

Three-zone dynamic RGB keyboard backlighting with 10+ preconfigured vivid RGB lighting modes allow you to choose immersive lighting effects

6 programmable macro keys enable powerful actions, key remaps and combos

Detachable wrist rest with soft rubber texture provides comfortable positioning for your wrists

High-accuracy 6000 DPI optical gaming mouse sensor with advanced tracking

Dynamic RGB mouse backlighting with virtually infinite customization

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the Corsair website here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The K55 and HARPOON RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is your first step toward winning. CUE software controls macros and RGB lighting effects across your devices. Both offer 6 macro buttons which enable extensive customisation, from simple remaps to complex macros. Additionally, the K55 features a dedicated volume and multimedia keys which allow you to adjust audio without interrupting your game. HARPOON boasts a 6000 DPI performance gaming sensor, a comfort-contoured shape, and molded rubber side grips which enable you to hold the mouse with confidence. Together, this duo comes packed with the essential features to step up your game.”

What’s in the Box?

In the box, you’ll find the keyboard and mouse, obviously. However, as you can see, both of them come hard-wired with a lightweight USB cable, and custom Corsair USB headers. There’s even a hard-wearing detachable wrist rest included for the keyboard; a very welcome bonus!