Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard Review

Corsair is one of the hottest names in the PC market. They’ve got everything from power supplies to full gaming PCs on offer. However, while people love their bigger hardware, they’re peripherals are what we’re here to celebrate today. They’re known for their £100+ mechanical behemoths most of all. However, today we have something a bit different in the Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard.

Corsair K57 RGB Wireless

Rather than fully mechanical, Corsair has gone for a custom membrane mechanical style switch. Basically, they’re a modern plunger switch, which is well suited to fast and quiet typing; perfect for at home or in the office then. Of course, this being Corsair, there’s a lot more to the keyboard than the switches.

Features

The K57 RGB Wireless comes equipped with a few of Corsairs proprietary technologies. First up is SLIPSTREAM for ultra-low-latency wireless performance, although you can also use the keyboard wired too. The other is CAPELLIX LED, their brighter, more efficient and rather darn colourful RGB technology. As you can see, the rest of the keyboard is pretty well equipped too, so we’re off to a solid start here.

Game in the Fast Lane: Connect with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired

Vivid Per-Key RGB Backlighting: Light it up anywhere with CAPELLIX LEDs, shining brighter and consuming far less power than conventional RGB LEDs

Six Dedicated Macro Keys: Fully programmable with complex macros and key remaps for an in-game advantage

Detachable Palm Rest: Soft rubber palm rest reduces stress on your wrists so you can play longer in comfort

Dedicated Volume and Multimedia Controls: For direct control over your audio without having to interrupt your game

Extensive Battery Life: Spend more time gaming and less time charging with up to 175 hours of battery life (up to 35 with RGB lighting)

CAPELLIX Features