Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

K70 RGB MK.2

The Corsair keyboard range has been a staple of the PC gaming diet for many years now. PC gamers and enthusiasts around the world love the keyboards they produce, and every year, Corsair try to make them a little bit better too. The new K70 doesn’t offer much in the way of drastic improvement but does offer a few nice design tweaks to please newcomers to the range. I doubt original K70 owners will need an upgrade, but if your old one is wearing out, well, may as well get the MK.2

Equipped with a wide choice of Cherry MX switches, you’re certainly spoilt for choice. Many brands favour one, maybe two switches. However, the K70 RGB is available in five switches! Red, Brown, Blue, Speed, and Silent. All of those are Cherry switches of course. We’ve got the MX Red one to test today, it’s easily the most popular MX switch, and likely the one many of you are the most familiar with.

Features

Aircraft-grade Anodized Brushed Aluminium Frame: Built to withstand a lifetime of gaming. Lightweight and rugged durability, built to last thousands of hours of gameplay.

8MB Profile Storage with Hardware Playback: Allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software.

Dynamic Multicolour Per-key Backlighting: Vivid dynamic multi-colour RGB per-key backlighting offers near unlimited colour customization and control.

USB Pass-Through Port: Provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset.

Dedicated Volume and Multimedia Controls: Control to adjust audio on-the-fly, without interrupting your game.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 is a premium mechanical gaming keyboard built to last, with an aluminum frame, CHERRY MX Silent keyswitches and stunning per-key RGB dynamic backlighting.” – Corsair

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.