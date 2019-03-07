Corsair K83 Wireless Entertainment Keyboard Review

K83 Wireless

It’s no secret that Corsair has a huge range of award-winning peripherals. From the enthusiast PC gaming mechanical keyboards to their wide range of gaming mice. They’ve certainly got a bit of something for everyone. However, Corsair has long tried to dominate the living room too.

Living Room Gaming

About three years ago, we reviewed the fantastic, albeit rather chunky Corsair Lapdog. Still not their strongest product name, but it gave us a setup for PC peripherals on the couch. Of course, that was amazing to use. Then we went wireless, and considerably more compact with our review of the K63 Wireless Gaming Lapboard… no “dogs” on that product name either.

For 2019, Corsair is going all out on something really unique though, the K83 Wireless. Or for the cool kids, it’s better know as the “LOUNGE WIZARD”

“I am Not Gandalf the Grey, I am Gandalf the Wireless Gamer”

What Corsair Had to Say

“The K83 Wireless Entertainment Keyboard offers the latest in living room media control. Refined aluminum design with white backlighting looks stunning and even in the dark. An integrated touchpad and joystick make navigating menus and playing games smooth and intuitive, while comfort-contoured keycaps make typing on your couch as easy as your desktop. Connect to your living room PC, compatible smart TV and streaming media player, with a choice of ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless or low-latency Bluetooth® wireless. The K83 Wireless is ready whenever you decide to press play with up to 40 continuous hours of USB rechargeable battery life. Combining stylish design with the latest in multi-function control, the K83 Wireless gives you a front row seat to your living room entertainment.” – Corsair

Features

Refined Style: Sleek and durable brushed aluminum design suits your modern living room.

Visually Brilliant: Adjustable white LED backlighting illuminates every key and the touchpad.

Modern Navigation: Intuitive joystick control with click buttons plays games like a gamepad and makes menu browsing a breeze.

Precision Touchpad: Integrated touchpad features tunable settings with advanced Windows® 10 gesture support.

Connectivity Flexibility: Connect to your living room PC, compatible smart TV, streaming media player, or other devices with a choice of ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless or low-latency Bluetooth® wireless.*

USB Rechargeable Battery: Up to 40 hours of continuous use or play while charging when plugged into USB.

Natural Fit: Comfort contoured keycaps with an intuitive layout and 20-key rollover ensure you'll never miss a keystroke.

Easy Listening: Dedicated aluminum volume roller with press-to-mute smoothly fine tunes your audio.

Quick Keys: Convenient hotkeys for media playback and navigation or switch seamlessly to standard F keys for shortcuts and gaming.

Strong Wireless Encryption: 128-bit AES wireless encryption helps protect your keystrokes from wireless eavesdropping to keep your personal data safe. Programmable with CORSAIR iCUE Software: Lighting control, joystick, and touchpad customization, sophisticated macro programming, and more, all from a single intuitive interface

Technical Specifications