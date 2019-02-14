Corsair Launch 192GB RAM Kits With $1,585 Starting Price

Corsair 192GB RAM Kits

If there is one reality that has come to face PC owners/gamers in the last 5 years, it’s that RAM isn’t as cheap as it used to be. For the longest time, the mantra of the easiest and cheapest way to upgrade your PCs performance was to simply add more (or better) RAM. These days, however, that has very significantly shifted towards Solid State Drives.

If you were, however, in the market for a RAM kit, Corsair is definitely one of the ‘go-to’ companies. In fact, the chances are that many of you reading this will likely already have their RAM in your system. If you are in the market for an upgrade though, I have some good and bad news for you.

In a report via TomsHardware, Corsair has officially launched a 192GB RAM kit. The bad news? These kits start at $1,585. I suppose it’s time to check how many kidneys you have left.

What is This For?

Clearly, 192GB of RAM hasn’t been designed to run in your desktop PC. This kit is, therefore, designed with a particular system in mind. Namely, Intel’s Xeon W-3175X processor and Asus’ ROG Dominus Extreme motherboard.

The kit itself comprises of 12 x 16GB sticks of Corsairs Vengeance memory and, as above, remember that $1,585 is just the starting price for 2600mhZ. If you want to push that up to 4000mhZ, be prepared to pay around $3,000. While I might be looking to upgrade the 16gb of RAM I have in my system, I somehow suspect that this kit is not designed with my needs in mind. Although 192GB of RAM would be nice.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!