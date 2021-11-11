Corsair Launches its New ‘Flavor Rush Series’ K65 RGB MINI Keyboards

Corsair has announced the launch of a colourful new lineup of its CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboards: the Flavor Rush Series. These limited-edition keyboards are decked-out in four unique colour schemes and kick off the new CORSAIR COLLECTIONS product line – limited-release gaming gear with unique colour combinations and designs for personalizing your setup or building the ultimate PC gaming collection.

Corsair ‘Flavor Rush Series’ K65 RGB MINI Keyboards

The Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards adorn your desktop with bright, charming colors atop a brilliant white frame for truly eye-catching aesthetics. Choose from the refreshingly green Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop’s burst of pink, the blue splash of Berry Wave, or a sweet slice of forever summer in Watermelon Blast. Each Flavor Rush keyboard also includes a new CORSAIR Artisan sails logo keycap – the first of its kind – launching today as a standalone product as well. This premium clear resin keycap lets maximum RGB backlighting shine through, giving your keyboard a brilliant accent point of light and color while showing off your flair. With all these color and customization options, Flavor Rush keyboards make unforgettable additions to your CORSAIR setup.

If Flavor Rush whets your appetite for more custom gear, rest assured that this is only the beginning for CORSAIR COLLECTIONS. Centring around a fresh new theme with each release, CORSAIR COLLECTIONS gear will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collector’s items for those with an eye for style. Be on the lookout for more launches in the coming months, which will feature additional peripherals such as headsets, mice, and more.

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, it would appear that this new ‘Flavor Rush’ series is going to initially debut exclusively on the North American market, with these new keyboards coming with an MSRP of $124.99. However, this doesn’t mean to say that Corsair will not introduce this series to other international markets in the coming weeks/months.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? What keyboard do you currently use with your system? – Let us know in the comments!