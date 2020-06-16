Corsair Launches Corsair ONE a100 Powered by Ryzen 3000

Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR ONE a100 Compact Gaming PC, the first system in the award-winning CORSAIR ONE family of small-form-factor desktop PCs to feature a powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor.

With the incredible single-threaded and multi-threaded performance of a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU, GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA, and a wealth of premium CORSAIR components, the CORSAIR ONE a100 delivers outstanding productivity for content creation and an extraordinary gaming experience in a refined chassis that takes up less desk space than a laptop.

Corsair ONE a100

The new CORSAIR ONE a100 is available in three configurations, each equipped with a Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ranging from the 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, utilizing Zen 2 architecture to boost performance and efficiency while gaming and running multiple demanding applications. Incredibly lifelike graphics are made possible by the amazing performance and real-time ray-tracing technology of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Each CORSAIR ONE a100 is completed with a host of celebrated CORSAIR components, including 32 GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory optimized for AMD Ryzen 3000 and a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. Like all CORSAIR ONE systems, the a100 is able to pack all of this immense power into a chassis that’s less than ¼ the volume of a conventional desktop PC, while still keeping temperatures in check, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.

Specifications

Please note that while various specifications are available, a look at just one of them clearly indicates that the Corsair One represents excellence in terms of performance. Still don’t believe us? Then check out one of their previously launched systems we reviewed here!

Where Can I Learn More?

The CORSAIR ONE a100 is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America and Europe. As you might expect, however, this level of potent hardware does come with a pretty hefty price tag.

If you do, however, want to learn more about the Corsair One a100, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!