Corsair Launches Elgato-Branded Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

Portable Thunderbolt 3 Dock from Elgato

Corsair acquired Elgato Systems’ streaming and gaming line two months ago. Now they are announcing a new portable mini dock using Thunderbolt 3 under the Elgato brand name.

Despite measuring only 105 x 57 x 25 mm and weighing 125 grams, this Elgato Thundertbolt 3 mini dock is highly capable. In fact, it can fit inside the palm of most user’s hands.

It has a full-size HDMI port and DisplayPort for connecting external displays up to 4K UHD resolution. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet port so users can capitalize on the stability of a wired network connection. Lastly, it has a Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 for connecting all other devices in case your laptop is already fully occupied.

The built-in cable also tucks in nicely underneath, so that it does not hang out unnecessarily. This makes it impossible to lose the Thunderbolt 3 cable or require the user to purchase one separately.

The device is compatible with both Apple or Windows laptops. It only requires either macOS High Sierra 10.13 or Windows 10 with a Thunderbolt 3 port available.

How Much is This Elgato Thundertbolt 3 Mini Dock?

It will be available soon for only $149 USD.