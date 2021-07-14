Corsair Launches its Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo

Corsair has today announced the launch of a stunning new entry in the Hydro X Series: the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo. This unique universal 360mm distribution plate system drives your custom cooling loop with powerful coolant flow while offering advanced loop options, a unique aesthetic that cleverly mimics the look of CORSAIR case fans, and 36 individually addressable RGB LEDs. Available in both black and white, the XD7 RGB unlocks a wealth of new cooling configurations that put it at the heart of your custom cooling loop.

Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo

The XD7 RGB’s unique distribution plate and pump system expands the possibilities of Hydro X Series custom cooling configurations. The acrylic distribution plate links to all components of your loop, powered by an integrated Xylem D5 pump. Its triple ring-shaped coolant channel design brilliantly displays your coolant through a transparent 140ml reservoir, illuminated by 36 individually addressable RGB LEDs when paired with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller (sold separately). Three pairs of strategically placed, nylon-reinforced inlet and outlet ports offer easy access for connecting a CPU water block, GPU water block, radiators, and more in a seamless high-performance cooling loop, with additional fill, drain, and temperature sensor ports for easy coolant management.

The XD7 RGB’s universal mounting installs in any 360mm (3x120mm) radiator mounting points, fitting perfectly into a wide range of cases, including the CORSAIR 7000, 5000, and 4000 Series. A rubberized mounting system keeps the XD7 RGB firmly in place, reducing pump vibrations for extremely quiet operation, while an included 24-pin power supply jumper bridge lets you start the pump without powering other components, so you can safely and easily fill or replace coolant. To help you keep a watchful eye on your coolant temperatures, an included temperature sensor within the XD7 RGB delivers real-time readings from inside your cooling loop.

The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, CORSAIR Hydro X Series XR5 Radiator, and CORSAIR Hydro X Series XT Hardline Satin White Tubing are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore. The Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo and Hydro X Series XR5 Radiator are backed by a three-year warranty with the Hydro X Series XT Hardline Satin White Tubing coming with a two-year warranty.

For up-to-date pricing of the Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, Hydro X Series XR5 Radiator, and Hydro X Series XT Hardline Satin White Tubing, you can refer to the following official product websites:

To learn more about the Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo click here!

To learn more about the Hydro X Series XR5 Radiator click here!

To learn more about Hydro X Series XT Hardline Satin White Tubing click here!

For a complete list of all Hydro X Series parts click here!

