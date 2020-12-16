Corsair Launches Hydro X Water Blocks for 3080 & 3090 GPUs

Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, has today announced the immediate availability of a wide range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series compatible water blocks in its award-winning Hydro X Series of custom cooling parts. The new range of Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks delivers exceptional cooling performance and unrivaled aesthetics for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and dozens of reference design graphics cards.

Corsair Hydro X Water Blocks for 3080 & 3090 GPUs

Equipped with more than 50 high-density cooling fins, a full-length aluminum backplate, and 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs, the new water blocks allow enthusiasts to experience all the benefits of custom liquid cooling alongside the breakthrough performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards.

All CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks feature a total conversion design that cools all your graphics card’s components including the GPU, memory, and VRMs. Precision CNC cut nickel-plated copper cold plate construction ensures high-performance cooling, with more than 50 high-density cooling fins for massive thermal transfer and surface area. A full-length aluminum shroud and backplate completely protect your graphics card’s PCB and sensitive components, while delivering a unified style for your entire card that fits seamlessly into the Hydro X Series ecosystem.

In addition to cooler temperatures, the new XG7 RGB water blocks also offer head-turning aesthetics, starting with a redesigned and reinforced manifold inspired by the iconic look of CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory. 16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs enable vibrant, customizable lighting controlled with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software when paired with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller (sold separately), or via compatible motherboards using an included 5V ARGB adapter cable. CORSAIR iCUE software enables fully synchronized RGB lighting for all compatible devices in your loop and your entire setup.

Where Can I Learn More?

In terms of learning more about these new custom-loop cooling solutions, check out the links below:

The full compatibility list for these Hydro X water block designs can be found via the link here!

To learn more about CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks, please visit this address

To learn more about CORSAIR Hydro X Series custom cooling, please visit this address

PRICES

Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES GPU Water Block (3090 FE): €179.90

Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES REFERENCE GPU Water Block (3090, 3080): €179.90

Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES VENTUS GPU Water Block (3090, 3080): €179.90

Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES STRIX GPU Water Block (3090, 3080, 3070): €179.90

