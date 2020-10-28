Corsair Launches the Hydro XC5 RGB CPU Water Block

Over the last few years, Corsair has been working hard to expand its range of custom-loop solutions and with the newly launched Hydro XC5 RGB CPU Water Block, there is a new product on the market that should certainly grab your attention if you’re looking for an eye-catching CPU cooling solution on a relatively reasonable budget.

Corsair Hydro XC5 RGB CPU Water Block

In something of a moderate surprise, Corsair hasn’t made too much of a fuss surrounding the launch of the XC5. Clearly representing a more budget-focused alternative to their mainstream Hydro XC7 and Hydro XC9 designs, this CPU water block undoubtedly warrants more than a little attention if you’re currently looking for something new and fancy, or perhaps are looking to dip your PC toes into the wide and varied realms of custom-loop designs.

Compatible with both Intel LGA 115x/1200 and AMD AM4 socket designs, the XC5 includes an acetal top with RGB lighting, 16 LEDs, and full customization (through their iCUE software) for 8 of the water blocks sections.

“The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB CPU Water Block combines premium construction, vivid RGB lighting, and extreme cooling performance to become the centerpiece of your custom cooling loop.” – Corsair

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now for £54.99, this is around £10 less expensive than their prior XC7 design and, as such, represents a solid bargain for those on the hunt for an inexpensive CPU water block solution. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official Corsair product website via the link here!

