Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first-ever Thunderbolt 3 dock, the CORSAIR TBT100. Combining iconic industrial design, aluminum construction, intuitive operation, and smart power delivery, the TBT100 puts the power of Thunderbolt 3 within reach, with a huge array of ports and connections that make it the heart of your workstation setup.

Corsair Launches the TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The TBT100 fits right in with any working environment thanks to its stylish aluminium housing and slim profile. Its small size belies the massive 40 Gbps bandwidth and power delivery of Thunderbolt 3, enabling the TBT100 to connect a full range of devices, all at once. Equipped with two high-speed USB Type-C 10 Gbps ports and two USB 5 Gbps ports to transfer both data and power to your USB devices, the TBT100 can connect up to four USB devices at full power.

For dual-monitor setups, the TBT100 includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, able to drive two displays at up to 4K 60Hz in vibrant HDR, as well as a combination 3.5 mm in/out jack for your audio. A gigabit Ethernet port connects to your local network at blazing-fast speeds, while a built-in UHS-II SD card reader provides convenient access to portable storage. There’s even a Kensington Security Slot to keep envious colleagues from borrowing your dock.

Smart Charging

Smart Charging technology means the TBT100 delivers power more efficiently by distributing power only where it’s needed, without you having to lift a finger. Able to deliver up to a maximum of 85 W, the TBT100 can provide up to 30 W of power to the four USB ports, with the remaining power available to the computer for charging.

With stylish design that seamlessly fits into your work, home, or work-from-home setup, and easy plug-and-play connection to get up and running quickly in both macOS and Windows, the TBT100 marries simplicity with the versatility to put all your devices just a Thunderbolt 3 cable away.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Corsair has announced that the TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available to order now for a price of £299.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

