Corsair M55 RGB Pro Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse Review

Corsair M55 RGB Pro

Corsair is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to PC gaming. Sure, they make coolers, power supplies, cases and so much more. However, their peripherals are easily some of the most popular with gamers at home, in eSports, and beyond. Today, we’ve got their new M55 Pro RGB gaming mouse, which comes equipped with an ambidextrous design, eight fully programmable buttons, and their latest PAW3327 Optical Sensor which was developed with PixArt. It’s certainly ticking all of the right boxes in regards to features, but how does it stack up in real life? Well, that’s what I aim to find out.

Features

Ambidextrous Design

12400 DPI Optical Sensor

On-the-fly DPI Switch

Lightweight 86g Design

Durable Omron 50-million Click Switches

Braided Cable

Eight Fully Programmable Buttons

Corsair iCUE Support

Dynamic RGB Lighting

Specifications

What Corsair Had to Say

“The CORSAIR M55 RGB PRO Gaming Mouse offers game-winning versatility with an ambidextrous design that fits any grip or hand, and the precision of a 12,400 DPI optical sensor. Its durable construction, complete with 50 million click-rated Omron switches and a premium braided cable, stands up to the rigors of intense gaming while minimizing fatigue with a remarkably light weight of just 86g. Start gaming immediately with simple plug-and-play setup out of the box. Take full control with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling you to swap between left and right-handed modes, assign macros and button remaps to eight programmable buttons, customize RGB backlighting, and manage three DPI settings that can be switched on the fly. No matter how you choose to play, stand up to any challenge with the M55 RGB PRO.” – Corsair

What’s in the Box?

The mouse comes very nicely packaged, with a wrap around a protective layer of cardboard. There’s a protective film on all the major components, and the cable is kept separated to prevent anything from getting scratched in transit.

The mouse comes hard-wired with a lovely braided cable design. It’s a glossy finish to the braiding too, which tends not to snag on your desk as the soft braiding does.

It also comes with their redesigned USB header, which has a lovely finger grip so you can easily plug/remove it. It’s the little details that add up in the end.