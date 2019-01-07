Corsair M65 RGB Elite Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 9 hours ago
Introduction
Corsair M65 RGB Elite
Over the years, Corsair often revisits some of their most popular products and bring them up to speed with modern gamers. The M65 is one of their longest running product lines too, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. Three years ago, we had the M65 Pro RGB, with a 12K optical sensor, which we reviewed here. Four years ago, they threw us a lovely laser version with the 8200 DPI sensor. That one also had that short-lived new logo, and we reviewed that here. Showing my age and time at eTeknix, I even remember this one from six years ago that was white, and also had an 8200K sensor which we reviewed here. There’s likely a few more of them buried in the eTeknix archives somewhere. My point being, the M65 is a modern classic. All the previous versions were properly brilliant, and the new one, well I wouldn’t expect anything less.
Features
A brand new 18,000 DPI optical sensor, and a newly refurbished body. There’s also higher quality switches now and completely overhauled modern software, offering iCPU two-zone RGB lighting. Everything else looks to be classic M65 hardware, with weight tuning, that stunning grip shape, and the iconic sniper button on the left side.
- 18,000 DPI high-accuracy sensor
- Anodized aluminium frame
- Advanced weight tuning system
- Surface calibration tuning utility
- On-board storage
- Optimized sniper button positioning
- Eight programmable buttons
- iCUE two-zone dynamic RGB Lighting
- High-capacity Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks
Specifications
What Corsair Had to Say
“The CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE tunable gaming mouse is CORSAIR’s most advanced FPS gaming mouse yet, built around a durable aluminum frame and equipped with a state-of-the-art 18,000 DPI optical sensor.” – Corsair