Corsair M65 RGB Elite Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction

Corsair M65 RGB Elite

Over the years, Corsair often revisits some of their most popular products and bring them up to speed with modern gamers. The M65 is one of their longest running product lines too, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. Three years ago, we had the M65 Pro RGB, with a 12K optical sensor, which we reviewed here. Four years ago, they threw us a lovely laser version with the 8200 DPI sensor. That one also had that short-lived new logo, and we reviewed that here. Showing my age and time at eTeknix, I even remember this one from six years ago that was white, and also had an 8200K sensor which we reviewed here. There’s likely a few more of them buried in the eTeknix archives somewhere. My point being, the M65 is a modern classic. All the previous versions were properly brilliant, and the new one, well I wouldn’t expect anything less.

Features

A brand new 18,000 DPI optical sensor, and a newly refurbished body. There’s also higher quality switches now and completely overhauled modern software, offering iCPU two-zone RGB lighting. Everything else looks to be classic M65 hardware, with weight tuning, that stunning grip shape, and the iconic sniper button on the left side.

18,000 DPI high-accuracy sensor

Anodized aluminium frame

Advanced weight tuning system

Surface calibration tuning utility

On-board storage

Optimized sniper button positioning

Eight programmable buttons

iCUE two-zone dynamic RGB Lighting

High-capacity Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say