Corsair MP400 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Review

It has been a while since I had the pleasure to review a storage drive from Corsair, so it is a pleasure to have the MP400 SSD in the office today. The Corsair MP400 is a classic M.2 2280 drive which is built with QLC NAND. The MP400 is available from 1TB to 8TB, but I’m testing the 2TB version today.

Corsair MP400 NVMe SSD

Corsair is going for the affordable high-density area with the MP400, offering impressive capacity options. The 2TB NVMe SSD which I have in the office today can be considered moderate as the series is listed with up to 8TB capacity. It isn’t even that long ago that 2TB on a standard M.2 2280 module was impressive, now we have up to four times that available.

The drive series is built with two different controller chips. The smaller 1TB and 2TB versions come with the Phison E16 while the 4TB and 8TB are built around Phison’s E12S controllers. It doesn’t come as a big surprise that the E12S is user there and it is the same which we previously saw on the Rocket Q. It is currently the only controller small enough to allow up to 8TB on such a small form factor. In both cases, the controller is coupled with Micron’s 96-layer QLC NAND which allows a lot of capacity on a small areal. The drive also features a bit of DDR4 cache in order to boost the performance.

Feature-wise, you get what you need in a drive such as DevSLP and 256-bit AES encryption possibilities.

Performance and Endurance

The performance varies a bit depending on the capacity. This 2TB model delivers a sequential performance of up to 3480MB/s when reading and 3000MB/s when writing. The random performance comes in at 380K IOPS when reading and 560K when writing. The larger drive versions deliver the same sequential performance, but the random performance increases to 610K IOPS reading and 710K writing.

Corsair backs the MP400 with a 5-year warranty and it comes with a TBW rating of 200TB per 1TB capacity. That makes this 2TB model come in at a TBW rating of 400TB. It also features a 1.8 million hours MTBF.

What Does Have To Say?

“A lightning-fast performance. Experience data speeds up to 3,400MB/s sequential read and 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds, many times faster than traditional SATA SSDs. High-Density 3D QLC NAND offers even better value than the previous generation TLC NAND, storing more data in the same amount of physical space.”

