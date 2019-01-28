Corsair Obsidian 500D Mid-Tower Chassis Review





Corsair Obsidian 500D

With a long history of creating some of the finest enthusiast PC chassis in the world, Corsair has a big reputation to live up to. It’s been on the market a little while now, but we’ve finally gotten our hands on the mighty Corsair 500D. We’ve heard great things about this chassis, but now it’s time to see what all of the fuss is about!

Equipped with dual tempered glass side panels, and a premium aluminium exterior, it’s one of their most prestigious chassis for ATX systems. It comes with impressive cooling support for both air and liquid cooling systems too. You’ll find room for a 360mm radiator in the front, as well as a 280mm radiator in the top. Of course, you can also opt for 3 x 120mm fans and 2 x 140mm fans for air cooled builds. With a built-in PSU shroud, robust cable routing, removable glass doors, and modular components, it’s sure to be a fine build. So, let’s jump in for a closer look!

Features

Sharp, Black, and Beautiful: Iconic Obsidian series styling combines clean exterior lines and smoked tempered glass side doors.

Iconic Obsidian series styling combines clean exterior lines and smoked tempered glass side doors. Built Better: Aluminum front panel, top plate and door handles add a refined feel and premium look.

Aluminum front panel, top plate and door handles add a refined feel and premium look. Superb Cooling: Direct Airflow Path™ design channels cool air where your PC needs it most.

Direct Airflow Path™ design channels cool air where your PC needs it most. Removable Fan and Radiator Trays: Installing fans and radiators is now easy with removable trays that can hold up to five 120mm fans or four 140mm fans.

Installing fans and radiators is now easy with removable trays that can hold up to five 120mm fans or four 140mm fans. Expansive Storage Space: Easy-to-use mounts for up to two 3.5in HDDs and three 2.5in SSDs.

Easy-to-use mounts for up to two 3.5in HDDs and three 2.5in SSDs. Future-Proof Front I/O: Featuring a super-speed USB 3.1 Type-C port and additional connections for all modern peripherals.

Featuring a super-speed USB 3.1 Type-C port and additional connections for all modern peripherals. Cable Routing Made Simple: Hide your cables behind the motherboard tray to keep your build looking tidy with the included PSU cover and rear cable cover.

Hide your cables behind the motherboard tray to keep your build looking tidy with the included PSU cover and rear cable cover. Removable, Built-in Dust Filters: Keeps your build looking and running clean, inside and out.

Specifications

What Corsair Had to Say

The Obsidian Series has always been a statement about elegant and minimalist design. With the Obsidian Series 500D, CORSAIR raises the bar even further. This chassis encompasses all the iconic CORSAIR design elements such as beautiful smoked tempered glass, sleek aluminium construction, and an easy access hinged door to satisfy the most discerning builder.” – Corsair

Product Trailer