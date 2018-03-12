Corsair Obsidian Series 1000D Case Set to Launch for $499

Latest Flagship Case from Corsair

It has been a long wait since its first reveal from CES 2017 last year, but the latest flagship Obsidian series case is almost here. Corsair briefly put the Obsidian 1000D full-tower case product page up but has since taken it down. It is still available via web cache of course. Plus, a quick search through Amazon shows that is now listed. Albeit without a launch date. The massive full-tower case features an extremely clean design, lacking any external drive trays. Instead, it features dark tempered glass panels and a dual-chamber interior.

What Features Are Available on the Obsidian 1000D?

The massive chassis measures 693.42 x 307.34 x 695.96mm and weighs 29.5 kg. Since there is no perforation directly on the front panel, it draws air in through the opening between the side panels and front panel. There are dust filters which slide out at the top and at the front, preventing dust build-ups. There are also telescoping fan/radiator trays to simplify installation. In fact, there is room for up to 20 fans in total.

In terms of liquid cooling, the spacious interior has room for up to four 480mm radiators. Not just one at a time, but simultaneously. That also includes E-ATX motherboard support. All mounting holes have grommets of course, and there are eight expansion slots plus two for vertical GPU mounting.

The Obsidian 1000D is actually quite flexible in terms of component support. Users can configure the rear IO to their preference.

While the motherboard tray has the usual space for cable management, the 1000D takes it a stop further. Inside this part of the chassis is a mini compartment housing room for 2.5″ drives, a built-in LED and fan controller, and access to the 3.5″ drive bay. This drive bay has room for up to 5x 3.5″ drives. The compartment also keeps all the cables out of sight from the right side tempered glass panel.

The front panel is just as modern, having dual USB 3.1 Type-C support. Plus, four more USB 3.1 Type-C ports. All of which are backlit with RGB LED lighting.

How Much is the Corsair Obsidian 1000D?

The cached Corsair webstore page lists the chassis at $499 USD.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video