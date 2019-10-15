Corsair One Desktop Systems Get a Healthy Upgrade

Corsair has announced the availability of several new models of its signature CORSAIR ONE family of gaming PCs. We actually reviewed one of the current/previous models a few months back, the Corsair One i140, and it was pretty fantastic. However, today we see some healthy upgrades with the CORSAIR ONE i145, the CORSAIR ONE i164, and the new range-topping CORSAIR ONE PRO i182. All of them feature 9th-gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX graphics cards and liquid cooling.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Since its debut in 2017, the CORSAIR ONE has become the preeminent high-performance compact gaming PC. The CORSAIR ONE’s ingenious compact design allows every system to pack the advanced hardware of a high-end PC into a mere 12 liters of volume, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system that expels hot air through the top of the chassis to keep temperatures low. The CORSAIR ONE’s striking aesthetic is accented by subtly integrated RGB light pipes on either side, fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software.” – Corsair

i145 and i164

The CORSAIR ONE i145 and i164 are both formidable gaming PCs. They’re more than capable of playing the latest games at the highest settings. The CORSAIR ONE i145 features an Intel Core i7-9700K eight-core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. However, the CORSAIR ONE i164 is equipped with an Intel Core i9-9900K eight-core, 16-thread CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics. Both systems are fitted with 32 GB of high-performance DDR4 memory, 960 GB NVMe M.2 & 2 TB HDD.

Corsair One Pro

The new CORSAIR ONE PRO i182 is a workstation-class PC built with only cutting-edge components. An Intel Core i9-9920X CPU running on an X299 chipset, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics, 64 GB of 2,666 MHz DDR4 memory, and a 750 W Platinum SFF power supply. It comes pre-installed with the Windows 10 Pro operating system. It’s perfect for small businesses and professional content creators and can support up to four 4K monitors at once. New for the CORSAIR ONE PRO i182 is an updated storage configuration too. Now with a 960 GB high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD and a 2 TB hard disk drive.

Price and Availability

All the systems are available now but don’t expect them to be affordable. While these high-end systems start around £2899, expect to pay up to £4599.99 for their high-end workstation models. Of course, you can check out the full range (and prices) here.