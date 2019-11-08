Corsair Release The T3 Rush Gaming Chair Series

Corsair has announced the newest addition to its lineup of premium gaming chairs; the T3 RUSH. In keeping with other premium gaming chairs, it offers up a soft fabric exterior, highly adjustable 4D armrests/seatback, and a durable solid steel frame. Furthermore, it’s available in three colours; charcoal, grey/charcoal and grey/white. Well, they say colours, it’s hardly a rainbow. Despite the lack of “colour”, I do think they look pretty slick in the monochrome finish.

T3 Rush

The T3 RUSH is the first gaming chair from CORSAIR to feature a soft fabric exterior. It retains minimal heat for cool and comfortable gaming all day and night. An adjustable padded neck cushion and memory foam lumbar pillow support the neck and back, both wrapped in plush microfiber.

Adjustability is key for a modern gaming chair, allowing users to find the comfort-sweet-spot unique to them. The T3 RUSH’s 4D armrests can be adjusted in any direction to conform to your desired arm positions, while the seatback is capable of going from fully upright to laying flat. 180° of reclining range, as well as 10° of lockable seat tilt. Boasting 100mm of adjustable seat height, the T3 RUSH provides a seat that is as adjustable as it is comfortable.

An embedded solid steel frame runs through the base and back of the T3 RUSH, ensuring sturdy support that can weather countless years of use. A set of five 65mm heavy-duty dual-wheel casters, capable of gliding smoothly over most floor surfaces, give you the freedom to move around your setup and the stability to stay firmly in place when the action gets heavy.

Inspired by racing, built for gaming – the new CORSAIR T3 RUSH offers a luxuriously comfortable seat for gamers to sit back, settle in, and command in comfort.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR T3 RUSH Gaming Chair is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The T3 RUSH is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. Unfortunately, the pricing wasn’t available at the time of writing, but we’ll update that asap. Furthermore, we have one on the way for review, so expect a much closer look as early as next week!