Corsair Releases Record-Setting 4866 MHz DDR4 Memory

Corsair is one of the best-known names in terms of PC components and particularly their Vengeance brand of RAM. I have some in my system as I write this and I know the chances are good that many of you do as well!

To date, however, most consumer brands of DDR4 RAM have largely topped out at the 4000MHz-4200MHz point. Following a formal launch on their website, however, Corsair has officially revealed the Vengeance LPX. A RAM kit capable of speeds of 4866MHz which makes it the fastest consumer memory currently available.

Corsair Vengeance LPX & RGB Pro RAM Kits

The Vengeance LPX 4866 Mhz RAM kit has been released in conjunction with the RGB Pro. Albeit, it should be noted that the RGB ‘Pro’ release is only rated up to 4,700 MHz.

For 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen owners with X570 motherboards, however, either of this RAM is undoubtedly going to be an amazing compliment to your system and overall performance levels.

“VENGEANCE LPX memory is designed for high-performance overclocking. The heatspreader is made of pure aluminum for faster heat dissipation, and the eight-layer PCB helps manage heat and provides superior overclocking headroom.”

What Do We Think?

With many people largely tending to utilize DDR4 memory speeds of 2666MHz-3200MHz, 4866MHz does sound rather obscenely fast. It is, however, no secret that Ryzen processors love fast memory.

If you are, therefore, interested in learning more about these, you can check out the links below!

What do you think? What type of memory do you use? In addition, what speed to you run it at? – Let us know in the comments!