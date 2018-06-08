Corsair RM 750X Modular Gold Rated Power Supply Review

Introduction

Corsair RM 750X

Corsair is, by far and away, one of the best-known brands in terms of PC components. Outside of processors, graphics cards, and cases, there is very little that they don’t have a hand in. Perhaps what is one of their most popular line of products is their power supplies. With a significant range on offer though, it can sometimes be difficult to exactly know where to start. More so, which will be best suited to your computer to ensure optimum performance and, above all, reliability.

Given that the power supply is one of the most critical components of a system build, it’s often ill-advised to go cheap. Particularly if you are going to be asking your PC for some hard performance.

We, therefore, take an in-depth look at the Corsair RM 750X power supply. With it being Gold rated and full modular this power supply certainly ticks all the right boxes in terms of top performance, but who are we to take that at face value?

Features

With a single powerful +12v rail, it’s perfect for high-performance hardware and overclocking. There is no need here for any worry over rail balancing which you can see in, shall we say, less expensive alternatives.

The feature of particular note is the certification, which is very important in terms of performance and efficiency. In addition, the 100% Japanese capacitors are always an encouraging inclusion. Finally, the 10-year warranty should give you more than enough peace of mind for the long-term stability of this product.

Single +12v rail

Gold Certified Efficiency

Zero RPM fan speed at low load

Ultra Low Noise

Fully Modular

100% Japanese Caps rated to 105c

10-year warranty

Inside the packaging, you will find a USB stick (more on that later), instruction manual, warranty information as well as a nice fabric case with all the cables inside.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair RM 750X product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Corsair RMx series power supplies give you extremely tight voltage control, quiet operation, Gold-certified efficiency, and a fully modular cable set. Built with all Japanese 105°C capacitors, they’re a great choice for high performance PCs where reliability is essential. 80 PLUS Gold efficiency reduces operating cost and excess heat, and Zero RPM fan mode ensures virtual silence at low and medium loads. And, the fully modular DC cables make builds and upgrades easy, with clean, great-looking results” – Corsair

Cables