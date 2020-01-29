Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse Review

It was four years ago that Corsair launched the Scimitar RGB gaming mouse, and it was and still is epic. With its unique 12 side button design, it offers up an extremely versatile design for MMO and RPG gaming. That being said, I actually love it as an editor for Photoshop and Premier; oooh, all those sexy macros. However, the older RGB tech, the 12000 DPI sensor, and the switches are a little behind what the market has to offer these days, so Corsair has given it a redesign and upgrade for the 2020 gaming market.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite

Old with the old sensor and in with their latest flagship, the PixArt PWM3391 18,000 DPI optical sensor, allowing for 1 DPI increment adjustment and absolutely flawless precision. You’ll also find their new ultra-durable 50 million rated Omron switches, a more durable scroll wheel and more durable cable braiding. The end result? A mouse that’s built to survive those brutal long nights of PVP and PVE gaming for years to come. Of course, this is a Corsair mouse, so you get a boot full of RGB tech with four lighting zones, onboard storage for lighting, macros and profiles, and much more. So, it’s the Scimitar we know and love, only bigger and better than ever before.

Corsair we’re also good enough to include their new MM500 mouse mat. However, it’s one of the biggest on the market, and well… Perhaps we’ll come back to it another day on another desk, a bigger desk.

Features

17 Fully Programmable Buttons: Built with Ideal for performing frequent actions and executing complex macros in MMOs and MOBAs.

Patented Key SliderTM Control System: Reposition the 12 side buttons to comfortably fit your grip.

Native 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Equipped with a custom PixArt PMW3391 sensor, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, for highly accurate and customizable tracking.

Ultra-Durable Construction: The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE’s 50 million click-rated Omron switches, sturdy scroll wheel, and braided cable ensure that it stands up to the wear-and-tear of extended gaming.

Comfortable Contoured Shape: Sculpted to fit the contours of your palm, regardless of hand size or grip style, with a right-side finger rest for added support.

Dynamic Four-Zone RGB Backlighting: Near limitless customization of colors and effects.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE Software: Enables RGB lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and button remaps, sensitivity customization, surface calibration, and more.

Onboard Profile Storage: Take your macros and lighting profiles with you anywhere you go.

Surface Calibration Utility: Maximizes precision and responsiveness based on your mouse pad or surface.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say