Corsair Spec 04, CX750 & H60 – The Perfect System Starter Kit?

Corsair

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been taking a little break from our usual review schedule. Exploring different ways of expanding your system and gaming experience. Rather than review a single product, I just wanted to get a few products together, as we so rarely just such an opportunity. For example, we upgraded our system peripherals to Corsair with a budget of just £150. That’s a great deal, and that got us a K55 keyboard, Harpoon gaming mouse, HS50 headset, and the MM300 mouse mat! Check out the feature here.

One Step Further

So, what if you loved your new Corsair peripherals, but wanted to keep on going? How much would it cost you to upgrade your chassis, cooler and your PSU and get even more Corsair goodness in your life? With the addition of the Corsair Spec-04 mid-tower tempered glass chassis, a CX750 power supply and the H60 AIO CPU cooler. All three items would make a tasty refresh of your older system hardware, or even start as the basis for a new build. The choice is really yours, we just want to explore the features, style and value for money that offers you.

Why Corsair?

With such a strong reputation, it’s no secret that Corsair has a huge fan base. However, do you really need to spend the megabucks to enjoy some great Corsair products? Not really! While they do have keyboards (such as this one!), chassis, PSUs and more that each cost £££’s, their more affordable products still have plenty to offer.

Disclaimer?

This isn’t a paid feature or an advertisement, despite it looking like one. This is an article of my own creation, and while it focuses on Corsair hardware, expect to see other similar articles in the near future, with similar approaches using many other brands hardware, tailored towards various tasks, budgets and setups. Such as this Roccat one we did a few weeks ago!

Specifications and Features