Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 Now Available in 32GB Modules

Corsair is expanding their Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory line with the introduction of new 32GB modules. Since each one stick is now 32GB, they also have 64GB dual piece kits, and 128GB quad piece kits. Corsair even offers a 256GB kit now with 8 modules.

How Fast Are These DDR4 Modules?

These Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM are not their top performance. That honor belongs to Corsair’s Dominator line. Instead, these are available in in 2400, 2666 and 3000 MHz frequencies. Mostly designed for wider compatibility.

Speaking of compatibility, their physical size is also what makes these modules different. The “LP” in Vengeance LPX line no doubt stands for “low profile” since the heatspreader is barely taller than the PCB. So it offers the best heatsink clearance compatibility out of all of Corsair’s DDR4 memory line.

Do These Have RGB LEDs?

Unfortunately, these just have a plain heatspreader. However, Corsair is also releasing new options for their Vengeance Pro kits and those have RGB LEDs.

The downside is that these are not single 32GB modules. Instead, the new additions are 2x8GB kits (16GB) running at 3000 and 3200MHz. The new feature this time is that these are ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certified kits. So they have the same dark gray and yellow trim colours of current ASUS TUF products.

How Much are These Corsair DDR4 Kits?

All of these are now listed on Corsair’s website. Although availability varies, with some of them available now while others will be coming next week.

A single 32GB DDR4 LPX module starts at $149.99 USD for the 2400MHZ CL16 kit. Meanwhile, the 256GB (8x32GB) 2400MHz CL16 kit costs $1,199.99 USD.

On the other hand, the Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB TUF Gaming edition memory price is unknown. Although it is now listed on Corsair’s online store. Considering their non-TUF 3000MHz 16GB Vengeance RGB Pro kit costs $89.99 USD, we can expect the TUF version to be priced closed to that as well.