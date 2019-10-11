Corsair Vengeance Memory Hits 5000 MHz on AMD Ryzen CPUs

Corsair is one of the biggest names in the business. However, as much as people love their keyboards and RGB madness, they’re also pushing boundaries with their memory products too! The Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory has set a new record this week by becoming the first commercially available high-frequency DRAM to break the 5,000 MHz barriers.

5000 MHz on AMD Ryzen

This record-setting Micron-based memory is available now in a 2 x 8 GB kit. You can reach its full potential in select MSI X570 motherboards running 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors. To see such high memory speeds on AMD is a wonderful thing; especially since the high-speed memory market has been strongly focused on Intel platforms for many years now.

Corsair Vengeance Memory

The new modules have been specifically designed and fully tested to achieve their record-breaking maximum frequency of 5,000 MHz on the Ryzen 3000 platform in the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE, MSI MEG X570 ACE, MSI MEG X570 UNIFY, and PRESTIGE X570 CREATION motherboards using their included automated overclocking utilities.

Cooling

An included optional VENGEANCE Airflow Fan directly cools the memory modules to ensure their high-frequency performance even when running at the most demanding settings.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Pushing the limits of performance DRAM is a constant focus for us,” said Reimar Goetze, Senior Manager of Memory Products at CORSAIR. “With the help of key partners such as MSI and AMD, we are thrilled to stay at the forefront of the industry with another record-setting launch.”

What MSI Had to Say

“This impressive feat is only made possible with the highest quality components, such as our latest X570 motherboards and VENGEANCE LPX memory,” said Ted Hung of MSI, Computing and Display Business Unit General Manager. “We are always driven to break the barriers of what is possible, and CORSAIR has proven to be a great partner in helping us achieve that.”

We’ll update you as we hear more about prices and availability.